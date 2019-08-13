Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $5.76 Million as Shares Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Maintained by Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $310.83. About 6.53 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Lc reported 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 6.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Mngmt holds 5,603 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Platinum Invest has 11,378 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 282,785 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 24,133 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,414 shares. Truepoint, Ohio-based fund reported 25,779 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs owns 4.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 128,034 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 586,510 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc owns 33,498 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. James Invest holds 134,997 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Llc holds 16,568 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares to 111,013 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. Sweeney Anne M had sold 342 shares worth $123,120.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91 million shares to 517,598 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,706 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.