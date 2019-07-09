Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lifted Its Position by $874,503; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Holder Trigran Investments Has Upped Its Position by $8.14 Million as Shares Declined

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 4,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 68,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 677,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 108,368 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q NET INCOME R$45.2M; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q NET REV. R$89.1M; 19/04/2018 – DeBeers rolls out app to clean up Sierra Leone diamond supply chain; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 2.234B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.34%; 09/04/2018 – State Dept: Presidential Elections in Sierra Leone; 01/05/2018 – Atlas Copco Selects Sierra Wireless’ Device-to-Cloud IoT Solution to Transform Industrial Compressor Business; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -election commission; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R–Neuroradiological Services for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System -; 19/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 3.262B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 8.03%; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell SLL5.6909 Bln 182-Day Bills on March 14

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $40.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,117 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares to 39,457 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,895 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.