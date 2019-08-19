Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $396,900; Private Advisor Group Raised Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Share Price Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 68,196 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 56,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callan Capital Limited Liability Company has 3,032 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru reported 203,330 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt stated it has 11,015 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Verus Partners reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Mngmt Co L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Inr Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Tru holds 2.64% or 232,511 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd reported 9,876 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 62,517 shares. Sentinel Trust Com Lba has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utd Asset Strategies has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins owns 9.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares. 960,567 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

