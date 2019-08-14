Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Jacobs & Co Cut Its Stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by $796,446

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 31,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 37,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 1.53 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $202.88. About 17.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video)

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 210,000 shares worth $26.97M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration owns 10,970 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Com Ltd Co holds 29,622 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.22% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Maple Capital Management has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First City Mngmt reported 1.83% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited, Florida-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Hallmark Cap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.13% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 41,135 shares. Condor stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.73% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 12,874 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,500 shares. Zebra Limited Company has 1,725 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ashfield Ltd Liability Com has 2,428 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 70,221 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 122,365 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares to 77,952 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharms Inc.