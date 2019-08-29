Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Raised Stake; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Upped Stake

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $206.91. About 5.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Visa (V) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 82,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 608,857 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.10M, up from 526,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $179.48. About 837,154 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 48,400 shares to 632,504 shares, valued at $73.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 116,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital stated it has 34,767 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 278,653 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Lc accumulated 83,041 shares. 3,574 were reported by Grimes. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lord Abbett Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 586,793 shares. California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 231,928 shares. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Veritas Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.61 million shares or 2.02% of the stock. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 3.23% or 3.78M shares in its portfolio. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability reported 282,640 shares stake. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 8,185 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 209,815 shares. Dock Street Asset Inc reported 189,403 shares stake. Loews Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barton Invest reported 5,440 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 40,165 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Limited Com reported 1,246 shares stake. Stonehearth Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.75% or 5,144 shares. Motco has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem Advisors accumulated 69,554 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1.68% or 959,892 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,112 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,954 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush Communications has invested 3.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 83,965 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsr Inc.