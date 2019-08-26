Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Raised Holding by $6.36 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Position in Lennar (LEN)

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 43,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 119,549 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 75,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.50 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 4,239 shares to 184,999 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National (NYSE:NOV) by 22,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,203 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 660,562 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 128,034 shares. 7,471 were reported by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt holds 48,871 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 31,430 shares. Motco reported 66,633 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 150,764 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 1.42 million shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 1.82% or 158,568 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 3.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibson Cap reported 2,378 shares stake. Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,063 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,746 shares to 167,403 shares, valued at $21.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,004 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).