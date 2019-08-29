Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder South Street Advisors Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 15.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE –

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Apple Stock Remains My Favorite of the FAANGs – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Mockup Gives Look at Final Design – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Mega-Cap Tech Stocks on a Rebound Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

