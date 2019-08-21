Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Spinnaker Trust Raised Position by $338,688; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Upped Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $12.91 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 74.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 116,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 272,339 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43M, up from 156,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, up from 60,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 42,257 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 13,145 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,664 shares. Blume Capital holds 6.68% or 67,005 shares. Massachusetts-based Amer Svcs Inc has invested 1.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 3.32% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.66% or 56,564 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,092 shares. Vantage Investment Limited Com holds 447,021 shares or 7.9% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 5,773 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital has invested 8.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Limited Liability holds 103,174 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM) by 16,180 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,400 shares to 18,487 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The (NASDAQ:GT) by 177,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,100 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

