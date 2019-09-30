Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $6.30 Million; Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Crocs (CROX) Holding by $1.38 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 32,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 72,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 72,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 135,936 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 208,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 685,536 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 14,427 shares to 65,513 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Sapiens Intl Corp N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold CROX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 63.83 million shares or 4.32% less from 66.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 66,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 330 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co invested in 20,365 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.05% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 612,905 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0% stake. Central Bancshares & Tru reported 0% stake. 46,263 are owned by Menta Cap Llc. Buckingham Capital Mngmt owns 290,000 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 16,652 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability reported 41,690 shares stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 6.99M shares.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.84M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Savings Bank holds 18,517 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 101,634 are owned by Violich Cap. Eos Mgmt Lp owns 28,385 shares. Allstate holds 362,358 shares. United Asset Strategies invested in 2.16% or 47,475 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 171,951 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.85% or 41,461 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De holds 36,280 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 49,893 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group invested in 2.70 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Eidelman Virant has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 72,130 were reported by Westchester Management. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 12,477 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.54% or 27,637 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $207.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 69,844 shares to 158,450 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).