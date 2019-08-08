Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Armstrong Henry H Associates Cut by $556,416 Its Stake; Montag & Caldwell Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Trimmed by $5.56 Million as Stock Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 19,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 113,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 5.86M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc holds 21,150 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Financial Bank Of The West reported 44,822 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Massachusetts-based Family Capital Co has invested 2.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Diligent accumulated 34,697 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Stack Fincl has 357,057 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 4,000 shares. Fosun Interest has 22,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 24,691 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Logan Management accumulated 0.38% or 124,445 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,628 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.33% or 157,996 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin stated it has 20,898 shares. Old Financial Bank In has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

