Apple Computer (AAPL) Position Upped by Northstar Investment Advisors Llc; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $13.38 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $204.73. About 10.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 215,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.17M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 5.89 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 26,090 shares to 151,318 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology Sa by 21,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 13,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Montag A And Assoc has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackenzie Fin accumulated 0.57% or 3.83M shares. California-based Phocas Financial has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Ct has 2.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt accumulated 11,515 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 11,656 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 302,341 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. First Trust holds 3,393 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 493,262 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.03% or 1,200 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 10,859 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canopy Growth: Negative Ramifications Of CEO Firing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple’s Self-Driving Technology Project Might Get A Boost With Drive.ai’s Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ask Our Experts 6/16/2019: Sage Advertising Advice Shared At Women Grow Leadership Summit – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,729 shares to 76,835 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,390 shares, and cut its stake in Wp Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).