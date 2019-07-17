Apple Computer (AAPL) Position Held by Grimes & Company Inc; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49 million, up from 114,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 9.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 1.64M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24,306 shares to 277,756 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Partners stated it has 1,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scharf Invs Ltd Company reported 5,941 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corp has 9,876 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,212 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 73,237 shares. 93,007 are held by Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 158,568 shares. F&V Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,731 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 13,876 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 150,764 shares. Alexandria Capital has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,347 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 687,980 shares. Violich Mngmt invested in 104,929 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares to 210,529 shares, valued at $52.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,317 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

