Apple Computer (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Spinnaker Trust; Spruce House Investment Management Increases Position in Gtt Communications (GTT)

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 237,585 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, up from 60,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.71. About 4.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares to 359,919 shares, valued at $33.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples (FSTA) by 9,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,574 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA).