Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Its Holding; Benin Management Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.83 Million

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, up from 60,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 19,131 shares to 198,530 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,919 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacifica Capital Invests Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,465 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 897,450 shares. 194,100 are owned by Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc. 101,683 are owned by Edge Wealth Management Limited Company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 34,688 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.75% or 9,800 shares. Bokf Na invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Management reported 229,536 shares. Df Dent Inc reported 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sit Invest Assocs holds 1.56% or 259,975 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Mngmt has 1.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,838 shares. Davidson Inv, a Montana-based fund reported 185,246 shares. Pzena Invest Management Lc invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 22,299 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,511 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Co invested in 93,049 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Financial Management has 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parsons Cap Inc Ri reported 302,114 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adams Natural Fund Inc owns 1.49M shares. 50,907 were reported by Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Com holds 30,532 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 8,288 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Communication reported 9,223 shares. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,060 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc, a California-based fund reported 15,833 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mufg Americas Hldg holds 464,375 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Management has 2.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,493 shares.

