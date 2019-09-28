Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Has Increased Position; Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Insperity (NSP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 72,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 286,675 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 160,563 shares. Rockshelter Cap Lc reported 2.88% stake. The New Hampshire-based Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 2.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 52,568 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Comm has 2.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 117,281 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 1.2% or 94,908 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Tru has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Provident Mngmt reported 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Tru Com reported 2.1% stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, Virginia-based fund reported 12,838 shares. Blue Fincl Capital holds 63,481 shares or 6.47% of its portfolio. Hillhouse Mgmt reported 127,759 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Llc reported 5,963 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Euro Stock (VGK) by 60,587 shares to 4,193 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Total Etf by 15,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,583 shares, and cut its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 13,080 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 14,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 27,247 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 3,068 shares. Capital Impact Advisors invested in 20,003 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 12,480 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 18,068 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 94 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Wedge L LP Nc owns 4,552 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 182,128 shares. Redwood Investments Llc invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.05% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Menta Capital Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 18,600 shares to 554,007 shares, valued at $31.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).