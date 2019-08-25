Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Academy Capital Management Inc; Addenda Capital Lifted Stryker (SYK) Position by $602,820

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 23,593 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 20,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $214.1. About 961,710 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,571 shares to 105,961 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,188 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 472,912 are owned by Dupont. Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 833,142 shares. Reik And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,851 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Horizon Invest Lc has 4.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt stated it has 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fred Alger Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc stated it has 15,973 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Co accumulated 2.23% or 72,414 shares. The Florida-based First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Service has invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 1.75% or 65,384 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 57,681 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Comm has 195,950 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. 6.41M are held by Apg Asset Nv. Alphamark Limited reported 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,733 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Lc.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $44.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

