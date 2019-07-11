Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding Held by Marathon Capital Management; Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Stake in Alleghany Del (Y) as Shares Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 2,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,444 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 20,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $703.27. About 61,527 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 141.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,448 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 EPS, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $132.24M for 19.01 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital accumulated 50,769 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Asset Management One Ltd holds 6,743 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Principal Gru Inc reported 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 18,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Corp reported 8,601 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 1,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 8,300 shares. Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Weiss Multi reported 0.31% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 1,388 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 2,818 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares to 71,329 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.09% or 623,032 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,822 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,295 shares. Diker Management Limited Liability reported 14,128 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. 14,719 were reported by Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company. Ruggie Capital Group has 25 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company holds 4.47% or 53,748 shares in its portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 31,200 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 457,483 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Mutual Of America Management has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.