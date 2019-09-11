Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding Held by Academy Capital Management Inc; Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Position Boosted by Masters Capital Management Llc

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.63. About 1.75 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 33.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 0.53% or 9,833 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lathrop Corp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir Corp has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moody Savings Bank Division reported 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,471 were reported by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com accumulated 2.97% or 549,879 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.66% or 3.74 million shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc reported 1.16% stake. 144,831 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc. Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Intersect Cap Limited Liability Com has 4.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,269 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Company reported 42,874 shares. Granite Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.82% or 76,494 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,299 shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares to 88,177 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 67,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,898 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3.67M shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 99,436 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co has 1,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 224,832 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0.07% or 61,805 shares. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Com has 1.29M shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 372,788 shares. State Street has 3.71 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancshares has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ajo Lp accumulated 108,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 53,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 10,543 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 359,610 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).