Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding Has Lifted by Qci Asset Management Inc; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Its Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, up from 172,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $213.46. About 5.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 311.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 13,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 18,317 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 2.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 owns 12,600 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has invested 0.81% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1.11M are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Lc. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 161,374 shares. 17,540 are held by Security Tru Communication. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,092 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 50,738 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,814 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.13% or 27,154 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Green Square Cap Limited Liability reported 23,397 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv owns 20,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 172,666 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,474 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 462,928 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $77.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,360 shares, and cut its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8,328 shares to 86,832 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 125,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,944 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).