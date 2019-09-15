Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Provident Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake by $556,525; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Valuation Rose

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 98.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 51,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 841 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147,000, down from 52,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI)

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYY) by 47,200 shares to 53,100 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 58,379 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $228.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).