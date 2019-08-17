Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $1.38 Million; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Bronson Point Management Upped Holding by $6.89 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.44% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northstar Grp has 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kwmg Limited Liability owns 2,843 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 139,931 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 1.37M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke & Herbert Bancshares reported 18,207 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. 4,273 are owned by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership. Cumberland Partners Limited has 66,792 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Spc Inc accumulated 3,402 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 71,816 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Capital Lp holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 70,053 shares. Callan Capital Ltd Liability reported 3,032 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 21,655 shares to 62,144 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,071 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Ttl Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Company Ltd reported 243,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 393,906 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cohen And Steers Incorporated has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meridian Management holds 0.11% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company has 190,731 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Llc owns 617,535 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 304 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,848 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested in 94,820 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 5.13M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 70,796 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Wellington Shields has invested 0.51% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 728,772 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.