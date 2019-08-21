Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $1.38 Million as Market Value Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.89 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 16.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 15,413 shares to 68,522 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC) by 6,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,850 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).