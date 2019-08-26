Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Holding by $7.97 Million as Stock Rose; As Connecticut Water Svc (CTWS) Share Value Rose, Holder Panagora Asset Management Decreased Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $206.13. About 19.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Connecticut Water Svc Inc (CTWS) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 8,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 8,735 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 16,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Connecticut Water Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 14,364 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 25/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL FOR $61.86 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT $750 MLN IN AGGREGATE; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Offers to Buy Connecticut Water in Bid Rivaling SJW; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service 2017 Rev $113.8M; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Sent Follow-Up Communication to Connecticut Water Expressing Continued Interest on April 17; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – EXPRESSED ITS INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION OF CONNECTICUT WATER IN 2017; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Connecticut Water Serv. Rtgs Unfcted By Plan; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 325,166 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 10,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Systems Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CTWS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.46 million shares or 0.80% less from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 45,040 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has 3,205 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 10,872 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp reported 39,059 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,005 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors holds 5,393 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 7,984 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). State Street Corporation invested in 259,330 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Panagora Asset Management owns 8,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsr Ltd Company owns 13,930 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 35,008 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.52% or 8,478 shares in its portfolio. 106,192 are held by Bbva Compass Financial Bank. Harbour Invest Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 17,207 shares. 49,497 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Lc has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 3.52% or 478,000 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 150,764 shares. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 28,581 shares. Oarsman Cap invested in 23,147 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Principal Finance Gru invested in 1.57% or 8.89 million shares.