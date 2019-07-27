Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $7.97 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Increased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes Co holds 0.13% or 63,145 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 2,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp accumulated 234,282 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 12,699 shares. Curbstone Financial Management accumulated 0.25% or 19,380 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 7.32M shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 32,208 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 0.55% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 149,085 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 103,430 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation has invested 6.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Moody State Bank Tru Division has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 32,376 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.17% or 587,440 shares. 40,171 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company. Moreover, Indiana Trust & Investment Mgmt has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated owns 18,188 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc owns 1.01 million shares. Loeb Prtnrs, New York-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has 4.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tb Alternative Assets Limited owns 31,200 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability reported 26,692 shares. 751 are held by Macroview Limited Liability Company. Family Mngmt holds 44,806 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 8,060 shares. Cwm Lc reported 79,336 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management Inc accumulated 67,101 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 47,036 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 63,587 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 91,324 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Llc has 3.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

