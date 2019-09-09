Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Cypress Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $12.74 Million; Tekne Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO)

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 77,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 19.73M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 819,707 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

