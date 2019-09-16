Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Citizens & Northern Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Raised Position

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 96,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 360,250 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 263,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 858,188 shares traded or 92.56% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 24,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 53,310 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Moreover, Kames Public Ltd has 0.12% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.16M shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc holds 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 82,749 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 40,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 9,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Landscape Cap Management Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 58,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc reported 693 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 7,417 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17,060 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 31,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,230 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares to 267,738 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bouchey Ltd accumulated 23,234 shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 92,515 shares. Yorktown Research Company Inc has 1,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 2.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Advisory stated it has 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent owns 369,873 shares. Citizens Northern has 21,580 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 47,504 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.92% or 11,363 shares. Stewart And Patten Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,788 shares. Miracle Mile invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters has invested 9.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman Management Limited invested in 8,000 shares. Malaga Cove holds 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,626 shares.