Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Citizens & Northern Trimmed Position; Hanson Mcclain Increased Its Stake in At&T (T) by $1.15 Million

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 24,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 34,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 414,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88M, up from 379,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 26.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 23,695 shares to 138,807 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T shoots higher on activist action – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 544,874 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kamunting Street Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zacks Investment stated it has 1.97 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Westchester Mngmt accumulated 24,530 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 1.44% or 435,646 shares. British Columbia Corp owns 1.80 million shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 2.17% or 368,180 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lakeview Cap Prns accumulated 95,889 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Qv Inc stated it has 17.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nadler Gru Inc holds 0.26% or 26,678 shares. 192,365 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 4,090 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc LP invested in 156,627 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 162,437 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.46M shares. Sterling Investment owns 13,010 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Ckw Fin Gp has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 112,692 shares or 5.94% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 77,905 shares. Harvey Cap Management holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,725 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 1.40 million shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y reported 11,536 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Mariner Llc owns 702,522 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Co owns 2.47M shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp owns 300,149 shares. Barr E S And Com has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).