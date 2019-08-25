Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 947,013 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 156,764 shares to 318,242 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Virginia Va owns 63,291 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H And owns 1,200 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com has invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marietta Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 58,954 shares stake. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 47,643 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated reported 20,871 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. American Tru Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 34,483 shares or 5.04% of the stock. Monarch Capital Mngmt reported 22,408 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs owns 77,404 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 230,799 shares. Fundx Invest Group Inc Limited stated it has 2,653 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc stated it has 4.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co invested in 55,639 shares or 1.34% of the stock.