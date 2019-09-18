Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Baxter Bros Has Lifted Holding; Bright Rock Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $1.60 Million as Shares Rose

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 1,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 8,232 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 6,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.93. About 19.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 208,215 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, up from 174,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 14.46 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks its time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Trust Company Na has invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.25 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allstate stated it has 362,358 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 64,740 shares. Culbertson A N & Co invested in 76,974 shares. Moreover, Headinvest has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,771 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.98% or 8.46 million shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 4,124 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 651,100 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 3.44% or 46,010 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc stated it has 257,010 shares. Moreover, Family Capital Trust Co has 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,346 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Corp Mi has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 187,029 shares to 184,371 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,021 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru has 87,461 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Lc reported 264,882 shares. Vgi Ptnrs accumulated 2.02M shares. Wheatland Advsrs owns 19,892 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc owns 1.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 188,471 shares. Coastline Company holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 24,002 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co owns 180,552 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Monroe State Bank And Tru Mi has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Cobblestone Cap New York has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,040 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 72,607 shares stake. Private Tru Na owns 61,838 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 6,433 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research System Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).