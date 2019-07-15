Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Increased Its Stake by $1.13 Million; New South Capital Management Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.26M, up from 105,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.52M were reported by London Of Virginia. Catalyst Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 869 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,601 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.75M shares. Madrona Financial Serv Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 5,467 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 639,062 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 5.84 million shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 1.04% or 596,386 shares. Wealthquest stated it has 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Cap Ltd Com holds 3,788 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40,586 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 54,842 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 133,985 shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $190.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 92,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).