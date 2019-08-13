Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Upped Its Position; Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Position

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 89,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 677,325 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.55 million, up from 587,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 1.65M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.26 million, up from 105,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.23. About 23.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Street Corporation reported 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,532 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability owns 5,808 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Malaga Cove Cap Lc has invested 0.23% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 9,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Orca Invest Management Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 55,800 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.03% or 97,985 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Company owns 55,911 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communications Incorporated reported 27,718 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Computer Storage Devices Industry Outlook Appears Dim – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 94,266 shares to 176,776 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 315,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,105 are held by North Star Mngmt Corporation. Colrain Cap Limited Com invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,219 shares. Centurylink Inv Management holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,989 shares. Legal General Gru Plc accumulated 28.01 million shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 2.44% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 248,854 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 260,777 shares stake. Shapiro Cap Lc owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 719,027 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Invest Ltd Co has invested 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valiant Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.87% or 168,625 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,645 shares. Aspiriant Llc has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Mngmt has 323,054 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).