Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Position

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 2,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 58,962 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 56,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $173.26. About 244,473 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $206.53. About 10.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct)

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Chopped CSX Outlook Weighs on All Railroad Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 348,167 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $94.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 249,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 5,180 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% or 948 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.15% or 69,077 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 190,386 shares. Stanley holds 1.31% or 28,872 shares. Calamos Wealth Management holds 0.06% or 2,080 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested 0.92% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Epoch Invest invested in 240,343 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.31% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 256,870 shares. 6,183 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt. Van Eck, a New York-based fund reported 3,647 shares. 15,045 are held by Synovus Financial. Institute For Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,774 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 17,375 shares or 0.06% of the stock.