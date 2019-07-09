Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $396,900 as Stock Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Axa Has Cut Its Position

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets

Axa decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 40.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 621,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 906,874 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.14 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.54M shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,230 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc. Fagan Associates stated it has 5.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Point Svcs N A holds 14,049 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 1.61% or 28.11 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59.28M shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 176,404 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group, Florida-based fund reported 60,633 shares. Cap International Sarl invested in 1.5% or 63,060 shares. Hm Capital Lc holds 0.66% or 4,722 shares. 131,991 were accumulated by Lee Danner And Bass Inc. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited stated it has 57,353 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Luther Capital Management holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.00M shares. Gm Advisory Grp accumulated 30,712 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 41,572 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 174,936 shares to 665,100 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 119,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & Associates accumulated 99,054 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust owns 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,634 shares. 72,169 are held by Jones Lllp. Principal Gp stated it has 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lesa Sroufe Commerce holds 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,727 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 684,040 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 1.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 61,792 are owned by Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.81% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford holds 4.26% or 97,009 shares. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore holds 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,770 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle Advisory Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 810,784 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Llc invested in 1.8% or 104,950 shares.