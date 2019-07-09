Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $396,900 as Stock Value Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Holding by $39.30 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 219,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, down from 455,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $181.74. About 892,467 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $201. About 12.37M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.70 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76M for 13.36 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.