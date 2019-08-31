Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Balchem (BCPC) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 37,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 4,705 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 93,474 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $254,220 activity.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,724 shares to 19,548 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 45,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

