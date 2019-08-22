Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Position by $556,416; Eidelman Virant Capital Lifted Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 566,608 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 19,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

