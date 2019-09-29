Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Cortland Advisers Holds Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 1,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (M by 21,170 shares to 351,916 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 83,442 shares to 303,632 shares, valued at $58.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp/Mn (NYSE:USB) by 128,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,133 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc/Il (NASDAQ:CME).

