Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Stock Rose While Ckw Financial Group Boosted Its Holding; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Share Value Rose While New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 50,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 190,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 135,837 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 208.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $203.96. About 8.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Simplicity Trumps Everything – Live Trading News” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferox Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 3.69% or 26,200 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Liability Company has 32,428 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Liberty Cap Management Inc stated it has 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,372 shares in its portfolio. Coho Partners Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,627 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 657,100 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan And, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,299 shares. Stearns Finance Serv Gp holds 0.75% or 20,812 shares in its portfolio. 11,221 were reported by First Business Financial. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 24.98M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability owns 12,154 shares. Grassi Inv Management holds 2.95% or 104,920 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 2.83% or 273,334 shares. North Mgmt Corp holds 3.06% or 96,688 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,842 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $524,323 activity. Another trade for 10,848 shares valued at $405,989 was sold by Carlson Randolph K.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company holds 185,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 40,211 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 59,300 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 10,566 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 204 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation holds 26,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP holds 53,503 shares. Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Acadian Asset Lc invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 100 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s How Cirrus Logic Makes Its Money – Motley Fool” on February 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Smartphone Supplier Showdown: Skyworks Solutions vs. Cirrus Logic – The Motley Fool” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cirrus Logic: New Growth Begins – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Increased An Energizing 109% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.