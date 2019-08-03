Apple Com Stk (AAPL) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Increased Position by $1.65 Million; Hap Trading Boosted Its Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Holding by $875,800

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 457,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.90M, up from 448,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 673.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 875,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 130,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 2.67M shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH); 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q NET OPER REV. $3.69B, EST. $3.65B; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Panagora Asset owns 333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 645 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 132,802 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 46,794 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 179,296 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has 0.09% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Illinois-based Continental Advsr Ltd has invested 0.37% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Comerica Bancshares reported 114,152 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 7,172 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 14,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Community Health Systems misses by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hecla Mining Company (HL), Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hospitals might be required to publish negotiated prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CYH, HRTX and PVTL – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CYH TUSK PYX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 5,900 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc (Call) by 303,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (JNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 2,132 shares. 18,911 are held by Atlas Browninc. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 155,621 shares. Loews reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategic Financial Services has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,675 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 42,074 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 9,833 shares. Utah Retirement has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 897,450 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 542,985 shares stake. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Western Cap Management accumulated 3.46% or 1,278 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 1.22% or 108,660 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH) by 3,120 shares to 1,465 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,707 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple hires former Valve VR engineer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.