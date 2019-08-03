Apple Com Stk (AAPL) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.89 Million; Bokf Holds Stake in Yum Brands (YUM)

Bokf increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 7,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 86,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 49,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 59,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 34.27M shares. Sq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 9.68% or 672,007 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 124,990 shares. Stillwater Capital Lc holds 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 101,317 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc holds 3.42% or 51,638 shares. Associated Banc has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horan Capital Advsrs Llc holds 3.37% or 28,064 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop Holding has 1.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,565 shares. The Colorado-based Consolidated Invest Group Ltd Co has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 93,085 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Lc invested in 869 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 6,570 shares. Saybrook Nc reported 64,005 shares. Regis Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,920 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR) by 1.64 million shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32 million on Monday, February 11. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.18% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.03% stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Advisor Prns has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Voya Mngmt Ltd Co holds 123,830 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Boston Research Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,638 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 262,015 shares. Capital Int has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Montag A Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,201 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 175,717 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 9,606 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).