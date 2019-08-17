Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Rose While First Western Capital Management Company Cut Its Stake; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $620,725 as Share Price Rose

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 695,450 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

