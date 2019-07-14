Apple Com (AAPL) Stake Lifted by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Lifted Stake by $9.14 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: 2 Market Analysis Tools That Every Trader Should Be Aware Of – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Simplicity Trumps Everything – Live Trading News” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Incorporated holds 2.26M shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 258,599 shares. Accredited Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 57,252 shares. 94,677 were accumulated by Winslow Asset. Utah Retirement System has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 2,775 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. California-based Kcm Advisors Limited Co has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten Grp reported 30,499 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Sageworth Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 902 shares. Rock Point Ltd stated it has 66,132 shares. 1,150 were accumulated by Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc. Moreover, Oakworth Incorporated has 3.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,309 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 150,652 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank reported 1.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 11,880 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,513 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 241,163 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Southpoint Cap Limited Partnership has invested 2.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi invested 2.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Exchange Cap Management has 1,314 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd owns 5,053 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,296 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,479 shares to 21,487 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livanova Plc by 4,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,460 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.