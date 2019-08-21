Apple Com (AAPL) Stake Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies Llc; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increased Holding by $330,588 as Valuation Declined

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 6,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 94,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 956,580 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N CEO GARY KELLY SAYS AS OF THURSDAY, CARRIER HAS INSPECTED ABOUT 80 PCT OF FLEET AFTER DEADLY ENGINE EXPLOSION; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Officials Are in Direct Contact With NTSB and FAA; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $213.1. About 11.77M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 17,740 shares to 185,905 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 30,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,325 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3.91 million shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 28,591 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 1,215 are owned by Carroll Fincl Associates. 2,798 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Twin Mgmt holds 0.33% or 128,310 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 765,278 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 56,975 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 502,281 shares. Arrow owns 52,136 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.24% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 862,395 shares. 108,355 were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Berkshire Hathaway holds 1.4% or 53.65M shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 5,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Co invested in 64,582 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Ltd Liability Company owns 363,266 shares. Ally holds 62,000 shares. Btim owns 1.02 million shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 20,480 shares. Retirement Planning Group has 8,587 shares. Founders Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 4,826 shares. Cap Management Associates Ny holds 2.37% or 8,019 shares. New England & Retirement Group owns 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,136 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvard Mngmt Inc accumulated 870,051 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 71,073 shares. Zuckerman Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 24.98M shares. Dillon & Assoc holds 6.9% or 111,860 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).