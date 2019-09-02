Apple Com (AAPL) Stake Boosted by Girard Partners Ltd; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Upped by $739,890 Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 199,484 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 140,572 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.70 million, up from 132,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Strategies Inc reported 6,460 shares stake. Cullinan Associate reported 172,493 shares. Bruce & Incorporated stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price owns 52,472 shares. Cambridge Trust Comm invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 107,996 are owned by Dubuque Natl Bank & Comm. Fragasso Group invested in 20,871 shares or 0.85% of the stock. The Australia-based Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mai Cap holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 207,060 shares. Weatherstone Management reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 61,184 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. The California-based Cap Limited Ca has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weitz Inv Inc holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Investment Management reported 5.53% stake.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,484 shares to 11,346 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,687 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 14,151 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Prudential has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 105,570 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 33,155 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 7,082 shares stake. Pitcairn Communications has invested 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Indexiq Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,182 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 8,372 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 1.69M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 23,285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,751 shares to 22,676 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 177,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,208 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $687,242 activity. Shares for $14,560 were bought by Whittemore Kent G. 12,700 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $140,880 were bought by Hogan Michael. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27. DiFrancesco Paul F had bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16. $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by St John Scott.