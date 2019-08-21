Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $3.07 Million as Stock Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Toro Co (TTC) Holding by $730,796 as Stock Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 289,774 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95M, up from 279,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 213,967 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $213.06. About 11.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,884 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sunbelt Incorporated has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Edmp has 7.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal accumulated 15,878 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Quantum Cap Mngmt holds 1.17% or 11,391 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,770 shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Ltd holds 4,858 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 3.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,625 shares. Invsts owns 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.49M shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Retirement Grp reported 17,136 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 64,005 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.