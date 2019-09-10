Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Has Trimmed Position by $551,000; Hhr Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 2.77 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Net $116M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 2,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 446,896 shares to 352,113 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,152 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.