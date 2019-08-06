Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Has Cut Stake by $551,000 as Stock Price Rose; Ing Groep Nv Decreased Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Valuation Rose

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 2,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $194.8. About 15.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 415,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 391,070 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.69 million, down from 806,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 604,304 shares. At Comml Bank holds 0.7% or 30,083 shares. Baskin Fincl Services Inc holds 5.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 159,116 shares. 2,983 were accumulated by Old West Investment Mngmt. First Manhattan accumulated 3.14 million shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 9.71 million shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt owns 5,212 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. West Coast Fin Ltd Liability Company accumulated 73,447 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Hartford Management Inc holds 15,134 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 40,650 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invests owns 15,590 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 11.41M shares stake. Lumina Fund Limited invested in 23,000 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 2.24% or 236,500 shares in its portfolio. Montag A accumulated 1.25% or 71,019 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 3,073 shares. Beacon Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11,000 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 28,519 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.4% or 250,841 shares. Acropolis Management Lc owns 4,686 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,163 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Cap Bankshares Tx holds 0.58% or 3,073 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 57,243 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 50,329 are owned by Wills Fincl. 21,046 are held by Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mengis Cap Mgmt accumulated 33,819 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 35,866 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt holds 48,818 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,640 shares to 312,421 shares, valued at $77.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).