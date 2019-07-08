Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Hartline Investment Increased Position by $387,828; Portland Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,164 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65M, up from 96,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $199.91. About 21.73M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 893,617 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Bid for GGP Leaves Some Feeling Mauled — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.12% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). The Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 87,560 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd has invested 0.49% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,613 shares. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc has 3.12% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 35,236 shares in its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 18,530 shares. Ci Investments Inc accumulated 448,999 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Montag A Assoc reported 0.04% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Veritas Investment (Uk) Limited holds 110 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 302,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.94 million shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.