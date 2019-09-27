Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Trimmed Stake by $802,578 as Share Value Rose; Encore Wire (WIRE) Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.02M, down from 140,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 24.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 12,535 shares as the company's stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 344,624 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.19M, up from 332,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 56,850 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 41,017 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.41% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Lyons Wealth Management, a Florida-based fund reported 39,157 shares. Oarsman Cap invested in 23,444 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 842,800 shares. Reik Limited Liability Co reported 6,036 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,072 shares. Ashfield Cap Ltd Co accumulated 240,927 shares. Meristem Family Wealth holds 1.86% or 30,797 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1St Source Bancshares holds 73,664 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has invested 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 24.37 million shares. 57,613 are held by Rbo And Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 4,596 shares to 57,568 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 43,510 shares to 530,031 shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Well Services Inc by 462,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WIRE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 2.57% more from 18.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 6,747 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 14,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 22,166 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 4,163 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company reported 6,974 shares. 148,533 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based American has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 27 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 18,487 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 67,187 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has invested 0.09% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 160,006 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.04% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).