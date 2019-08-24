Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder First Western Capital Management Company Lowered Its Stake; Df Dent & Co Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) Boosted as Stock Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) by 243.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 38,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 54,562 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 15,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $162.82. About 248,437 shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®

